Russia Has Been Preparing Attack On Kyiv Since Early October - Defense Intelligence

The Russians have been planning missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and infrastructure since the beginning of October.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian occupying forces received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine already on October 2 and 3.

Military units of strategic and long-range aviation received orders to prepare for the task of massive missile attacks.

The objects of critical civil infrastructure and the central areas of densely populated Ukrainian cities were identified as targets.

On October 8, seven Tu-160 strategic bombers were transferred from the Engels airfield to the Olenya airfield and equipped with Kh-101 cruise missiles.

6 cruise missile carriers with 40 Kalibr missiles were deployed on the outer raid of Sevastopol.

The main goal of the Russian Federation was to destroy the TPPs, create panic among Ukrainians and intimidate the European public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at least 8 people were killed as a result of a rocket attack by the occupiers on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, and 24 others were injured.

Since the morning, Russia has already fired 75 missiles at Ukraine, 41 of them were neutralized by air defense.

As of 11:00 a.m., as a result of Russian missile attacks, 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged, some regions were without power.