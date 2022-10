Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, at a meeting with military and power leaders, said that he was aware of the alleged attack on Belarus from Ukraine.

This was reported by his press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Lukashenko, on the previous day, Minsk unofficial channels "warned about striking Belarus from the territory of Ukraine."

"As stated: We will make it a Crimean Bridge-2... My answer was simple: "Tell the president of Ukraine and other crazy people that the Crimean Bridge will seem like flowers to them if they only touch with their dirty hands at least one meter of our territory," he said.

In addition, Lukashenko said that when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin after the informal summit of the CIS, an agreement was reached on the deployment of a "joint regional group of troops" together with the Russian military command.

"Due to the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State, we agreed on the deployment of a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. It's all due to our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we begin to engage the grouping of the Union State. The basis is the army, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus," he said.

Lukashenko noted that by his order, the formation of the group began two days ago.

According to him, Russia is not up to a new conflict.

“Not that they need a second conflict. You know they have enough problems. Therefore, you do not count on the large number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. But it will not be one thousand people," the Belarusian dictator said.

He said that the Belarusian armed forces will soon need to place the Russian military "where necessary."

"And be ready to receive these people soon and place them where necessary, according to our plan. Without overkill, without escalating the situation," he instructed the Minister of Defense of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus is participating in the so-called special military operation in Ukraine.