The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has urged citizens of the United States who are now on the territory of Ukraine to urgently leave the country.

The Embassy announced this on its official website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Russia has launched attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as well as government facilities in Kyiv and elsewhere. Russia’s continued strikes in Ukraine pose a direct threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure. The U.S. Embassy urges US citizens to shelter in place and depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options when it is safe to do so,” the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:40 a.m., Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them shot down air defense forces.

As a result of a missile attack by the invaders on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, at least 8 people were killed, and 24 wounded were also known.