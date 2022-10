Russia On Monday Fired 83 Missiles At Ukraine, 43 Of Them Shot Down By Air Defense Forces - Air Force

Spokesman for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that as of 11:40 a.m., Russia had fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

He said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we already have 83 missiles that have arrived in our country. As of 11:40 a.m., more than 43 missiles had been shot down, already more. The work of air defense with such a massive strike is excellent indicators, because there are not so many air defense systems in the territory of our state," Ihnat said.

According to him, the enemy uses precision-guided Kh101, Kh555 missiles, that are launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian region, as well as Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, Iskander, S-300 and Tornado missiles.

Also, air defense forces shot down 9 of the 12 kamikaze Shahid drones launched by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the G7 countries (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) will gather for an urgent meeting on October 11 due to massive Russian rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also speak at it.

As a result of rocket attacks on Ukraine, 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and Kyiv were damaged, part of the regions were de-energized.