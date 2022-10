As of 11 a.m., as a result of Russian missile attacks, 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged, some regions stay without power.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, Russian terrorists are massively shelling Ukrainian cities. Civilian and critical infrastructure are being under attack. Children's playgrounds, museums, and educational institutions were among the first targets. Unfortunately, people were killed. As of 11 a.m., 11 important infrastructure facilities in eight regions were damaged and the city of Kyiv. Currently, some regions are without electricity. We need to be prepared for temporary interruptions in electricity, water supply, and communications," he wrote.

Shmyhal said that the main purpose of the massive shelling is to sow panic, frighten, and leave Ukrainians without light and heat.

The Prime Minister said that all services are working on the ground and promptly restoring the damaged infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, the air alarm lasted throughout Ukraine. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that Russia had already fired 75 missiles at Ukraine since the morning, 41 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defense.

Missiles hit downtown Kyiv. As a result of today's rocket attack on Kyiv, at least eight people were killed. It is also known about 24 victims. In addition, in Kyiv on October 10, due to a massive missile attack, the subway was completely stopped. The stations will work as shelters.