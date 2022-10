Russian occupiers need to demonstrate at least some success in the war against Ukraine. They are persistently trying to take Bakhmut with the forces of the Wagner private military company and prisoners released from prisons.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, Ukrainian offensive operations continue to put pressure on Russian forces both in the northeast and in the Kherson Region in the south. However, Russia continues to pay primary attention to its own offensive operations in the central sector of Donbas, especially in the area of ​​the city of Bakhmut.

According to British intelligence, over the past week, Russian troops have advanced up to 2 km towards the town in two directions, closing in on a breakthrough to Bakhmut, which has been badly hit by shelling. The force includes units of Wagner's private military company, including personnel recently recruited from Russian prisons.

"Russia's efforts to develop a persistent offensive in Donbas, which do not stop, despite serious threats on its operational flanks, emphasize the need to achieve operational success, and also emphasize the inflexible plan of operations, which has so far undermined its intentions," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 9, Ukrainian defenders prevented the invaders from advancing in the eastern regions. At the same time, they carried out nine successful airstrikes against the occupiers.