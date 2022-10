Zelenskyy responds to missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and called for people to stay in shelters

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the massive missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and stated that there are wounded and killed.

The President wrote about this on Telegram.

"The 229th day of a full-scale war. On the 229th day, they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. In general. To destroy our people who sleep at home in Zaporizhzhia. To kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv. The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. Missiles are hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your relatives. Let's hold on and be strong," he wrote.

As earlier reported, today, Russian occupiers hit large Ukrainian cities with missiles. In the center of Kyiv there are rockets hitting. Air defense works.

On Monday morning, October 10, in Kyiv, the movement of trains on the red metro line was suspended during an air raid.

They also recorded strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv Region.