A man looks at the patent granted at Royole in a software town in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Mingfang.

The number of valid invention patents on the Chinese mainland has exceeded 3 mln, with a rising proportion in the field of digital technologies, the National Intellectual Property Administration said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"As of September, there were over 3.15 mln valid invention patents held on the Chinese mainland", – said Ge Shu, an official with the administration.

More than 30% of the Chinese patents belonged to strategic emerging industries, such as new energy vehicles, digital creativity, and high-end equipment manufacturing, and 13% have a patent term of over 10 years, according to the official.

As of July, 326,000 Chinese enterprises were holding 2.09 mln valid invention patents.

Ge stressed the growth of patents in the field of digital technologies, saying that computer technology, measurements, and digital communications were the top three industries in the number of valid invention patents in China as of July.

"The patent number has further enhanced China's international status as an innovation power", – Ge said.