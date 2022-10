Romanian Defense Minister Said That West Should Negotiate Peace In Ukraine With Russia. Arakhamia Answered Him

The Minister of Defense of Romania, Vasile Dincu, believes that negotiations with the Russian Federation are the only possibility to achieve peace in the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by European Pravda with reference to G4 Media.

"The only chance for peace may be negotiations with Russia. Of course, these are difficult negotiations," he said.

In addition, Dincu believes that negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine and on peace with Russia should be conducted by "countries of the world, NATO, the USA", since "the political class in Ukraine at the moment cannot afford to allow an unjust loss of territory."

According to the head of the Romanian Ministry of Defense, Russia has the resources to continue the war.

"It would be ideal to reach a situation of negotiations, even if it ends in a frozen conflict, negotiations would still bring more benefits than what is happening now, the destruction of human lives, material values," he said.

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, responded to the statement of the Romanian Minister of Defense.

"The Minister of Defense of Romania calls on the Western countries to negotiate with Russia for the sake of peace. We, in turn, are ready for negotiations with the Western countries, but regarding our as soon as possible accession to NATO. This is the only topic on which we can have a conversation at this time and Russia is redundant in these negotiations," Arakhamia wrote in Telegram.

He added that the collective security and strong Armed Forces of Ukraine are the only guarantee of peace on the European continent, so the negotiation efforts of the West should be directed in this direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy believes that Russia is manipulating the subject of the negotiations in order to accumulate resources and strike again.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of September 30 regarding Ukraine's actions in response to Russia's attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which states, in particular, the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.