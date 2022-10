Today, October 9, the Russian occupiers attacked Myronivska community (Sumy Region) from a drone. One person was killed as a result of the attack. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Sumy Region, October 09, 2022. One person killed. A drone brought death right next to a store in Myronivska community. Terrorists, inhumans and murderers - this is how the whole world should know about Russians!" Tymoshenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 9 in the south of the country, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian aircraft and a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone.

In the evening of October 6, the Russian invaders attacked the Odesa Region with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down three Shahed-136 over the sea.

Also, on Thursday, October 6, the Ukrainian military shot down two such drones and one Mohajer-6 attack drone on the approach to the Mykolaiv Region.

Earlier it was reported that Iran handed over to Russia the first few dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles, which the Russian military intends to use in the war against Ukraine. However, according to the media, Russia is unhappy with Iranian drones.