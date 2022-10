Russia is trying to drag Belarus into an open war with Ukraine. This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"We see measures taken by the Russian Federation in order to force the leadership of Belarus to enter into an open war. Meetings between Putin and Lukashenko, where this issue is discussed, are constantly held, and Putin is trying to persuade Lukashenko to this decision.

Today, according to the military intelligence of Ukraine, 6 battalions are concentrated near our border. These are mechanized battalions, these are battalions of airborne troops of the so-called command of special operations forces.

How long this situation will last will depend on how events will develop at the front and, in general, how events will develop in Russia's war against our country," said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.

The Defense intelligence of the Ministry of Defense also reminded that yesterday, October 8, the Ambassador of Ukraine in Belarus was handed a diplomatic note, which states that Ukraine is allegedly planning an attack on the territory of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus is participating in the so-called special military operation in Ukraine.

On September 1, Lukashenko declared that Belarus fully supports the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, but will fight only in the event of an external attack on its territory.

On July 2, Lukashenko complained that Ukraine was trying to drag Belarus into a war.