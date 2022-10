The temporarily occupied Enerhodar has been without water and electricity for the third day. People are deprived of the opportunity to prepare food. The mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"As of now, Enerhodar still remains without electricity and water. Regular shelling prevents quick emergency recovery work. Accordingly, people have been deprived of the opportunity to prepare food for the third day," Orlov wrote.

He added that last night the townspeople made bonfires right next to the houses in order to provide themselves with at least some hot food or drinks.

In addition, the situation with drinking water is currently worsening. Especially for those townspeople who did not have time to stock up or have already used them.

"The occupiers and collaborators “in power” are not concerned with this problem, as they mostly provided themselves with generators. But people are having a hard time," Orlov added.

He noted that the occupiers have not allowed all humanitarian cargo from the territories controlled by Ukraine into the city for a long time.

"We are ready to organize the prompt delivery and distribution of drinking water in Enerhodar, which is now extremely necessary. But for a long time now, all humanitarian goods from the territories controlled by Ukraine have not been allowed into the city by the occupiers," the mayor added.

"There was no information about the organization of drinking water and hot food distribution points in the neighborhoods of the city," Orlov summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers established a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in Enerhodar.