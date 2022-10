On Sunday, October 9, at two o'clock in the morning, the Russian occupiers fired nine S-300 and X-22 missiles at the residential quarters of Zaporizhzhia. Apartment buildings and private houses came under the fire of the occupiers. There are wounded and killed civilians. This is stated in the message of the Police of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"This night, the Russians shelled one of the residential neighborhoods of Zaporizhzhia. Dozens of private homes, two apartment buildings and other civil infrastructure of the city came under the hostile fire of the occupiers," the statement reads.

It is noted that as a result of direct rocket hits on the nine-story building, the residential structure from the first to the seventh floor was destroyed. During the dismantling of the ruins, the other two floors also collapsed. At this time, rescue and search operations are ongoing, people are being pulled out from under the rubble.

A five-story building located nearby and nearby residential buildings were damaged. Their balconies were destroyed by the blast wave, windows were broken, facades were cut.

Cars parked near the epicenter of the rockets hitting were ignited by the explosion of the shells.

Commercial establishments, office premises, kindergartens, schools and other infrastructure facilities were also damaged in this district.

In addition, two missile strikes hit the private sector of the Dniprovskyi district. At the intersection of two streets, houses were destroyed, some completely. Other houses sustained significant damage.

Several more rockets were aimed at the Komunarskyi district of the city and at Khortytsia Island. As a result, administrative buildings at two infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Information on 13 killed people has been established. Another 60 citizens were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities. Children are among the wounded and killed. Information about the victims and the killed is constantly updated.

It is noted that criminal proceedings will be opened in the future for all collected materials under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the nighttime rocket attacks by the occupiers on the residential quarters of Zaporizhzhia are meanness and evil. According to him, all those involved in this should be punished.

On the night of Friday, October 7, the Russian invaders hit two districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of another Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which there are victims and many injured.

On October 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, the infrastructure of the city was damaged.

On September 30, Russian troops attacked a humanitarian convoy on its way out of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of this shelling, at least 30 people were killed, and at least 118 people were injured.