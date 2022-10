The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine thwarted the provocation of Russian pranksters against the Director General of the Baykar Defense company, Haluk Bayraktar. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Russian special services are trying to master the deepfake technology. It is based on artificial intelligence and allows to create a fake video where a famous person seems to say things that are not characteristic of him. This time, the Russians tried to contact one of the founders of the Baykar defense company, which produces the famous Bayraktar drones. Haluk Bayraktar," the statement reads.

It is noted that the conversation was conducted on behalf of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, whose video image was actually created using deepfake technology. However, instead of the expected conversation with Mr. Haluk, the Russians were "lucky" to talk with the no less fake "secretary of the Baykar company." Therefore, to answer the question: "what happened today with the Crimean Bridge?"

"It should be noted the low level of training of the Russian operatives, who exposed themselves several times during the conversation. Including because they did not know the correct pronunciation of the stable expression "babyne lito" [Indian summer], which they pronounced as the Russian "babie leto," added the Defense Intelligence.

As reported, the purpose of this action was an attempt to discredit cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey.

At the end of the conversation, the Russian operatives were informed that they had been exposed and would be prosecuted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the mayor of Berlin Franziska Giffey spoke for 30 minutes with a man who introduced himself as the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, but it turned out to be a deepfake.