Ukrainian Manufacturers Will Once Again Be Able To Present Their Products At International Exhibitions - Econo

Ukrainian manufacturers will once again be able to present their products at international exhibitions, in particular, participation in exhibitions is included in the list of works and services for which the National Bank is recommended to ensure transfers for import operations.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of business, the Government has taken another step that will support the domestic producer, give the opportunity to participate in industry exhibitions abroad and present their products there. Accordingly, entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to interest foreign buyers, which will have a positive effect on exports," said the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyrydenko.

According to the report, in the list drawn up as a result of the dialogue with industry associations and enterprises and approved by the Government, there are about 70 specific exhibitions that will be held abroad in autumn 2022 - spring 2023.

In particular, Ukrainian Infrastructure Forum, Strategy Council in London, Fruit Logistika in Berlin, Agrotech 2023 in Kielce, Poland.

To finance participation in these events, the National Bank is recommended to provide transfers.

There is also an opportunity for Ukrainian manufacturers to participate in international exhibitions of the furniture industry, international medical and pharmaceutical exhibitions, etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September compared to August, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms increased by 23% or USD 781 million to USD 4.144 billion.