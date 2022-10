Zelenskyy Reacts To Rocket Attacks Of Occupiers On Residential Quarters Of Zaporizhzhia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the nighttime rocket attacks by the occupiers on the residential quarters of Zaporizhzhia are meanness and evil. According to him, all those involved in this should be punished. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Absolute meanness. Absolute evil. Inhumans and terrorists. From the one who gave this order and to all those who carried out this order. They will answer. Definitely. Before the law and before the people," Zelenskyy wrote.

He confirmed that 12 people were killed as a result of rocket attacks. Also, 49 victims are currently in hospital, including 6 children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, October 7, the Russian invaders attacked two districts of Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of another Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which there are victims and many injured.

On October 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, the infrastructure of the city was damaged.

On September 30, Russian troops attacked a humanitarian convoy on its way out of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of this shelling, at least 30 people were killed, and at least 118 people were injured.