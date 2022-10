The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus presented a diplomatic note to the Ambassador of Ukraine Ihor Kyzym. It claims that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to attack Belarus. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, announced this on Facebook.

"On the evening of October 8, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Minsk, Ihor Kyzym, was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, and was handed a diplomatic note. In the note, the Belarusian side claims that Ukraine is planning to attack the territory of Belarus. This information is not true. We categorically reject the next insinuations of the Belarusian regime,” Nikolenko said.

According to him, handing over the note to the Ukrainian Ambassador may be part of Russia's plan against Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges residents of Belarus not to succumb to provocations.

"We do not rule out that the handing over of the diplomatic note may be part of the plan of the Russian Federation to carry out a provocation and further accuse Ukraine. We call on the Belarusian people not to succumb to provocations. Ukraine has never encroached on foreign territories. We strictly adhere to the fundamental norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko is ready to "put under the arms" up to half a million reservists in case of war.