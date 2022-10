AFU Repulse More Than 30 Attacks Over past Day, Most Difficult Situation On Bakhmut And Avdiyivka Fronts - Gen

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 30 attacks of the Russian occupiers, there were about 40 combat clashes, and the enemy fired more than 100 shots. This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff.

"The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of the defense forces in certain directions, and at the same time periodically conducts offensive actions. For example, almost 40 combat clashes took place during the day. The most tense situation was observed in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, where our defenders repelled more than 30 enemy attacks," the report said.

It is reported that the enemy is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions in certain directions, as well as conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in Terny, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Pervomaisk, Opytne, Nevelske and Peremoha settlements.

"Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have launched 3 rocket and 26 air strikes, carried out more than 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems. At night, the Russian occupiers cynically struck residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Information about the victims is being clarified, but ten are already known," it was said in summary.

More than 30 settlements came under fire. In particular, Kharkiv, Chasiv Yar, Popivka, Hrabovske, Makiyivka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nikopol, Urozhaine and Davydiv Brid.

In other directions, the enemy fired mortars and barrel artillery:

in the Siversk direction - Lypivka and Mykolayivka of the Chernihiv Region and Lisne and Riasne of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Hlyboke, Zelene, Starytsia, Ternova and Chuhunivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Pershotravneve, Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Nove, Terny, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Verkhniokamianske, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Zelenopillia and Opytne;

in the Avdiyivka direction - Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka.

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the infrastructure of more than 25 settlements was damaged by enemy shelling. Among them are Solodke, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Vuhledar, Pobieda.

in the Pivdennobuzke direction, more than 45 settlements near the contact line, including Sukhyi Stavok, Kvitneve, Myrne, Zoria and Ternovi Pody, were shelled.

It is also reported that in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia Region, under the guise of searching for and fighting partisans, the occupying forces search and steal private cars from garage cooperatives in the district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on October 6, the General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attacks carried out by the enemy in the Bakhmut and AvdiYivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

The command also stated that the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and south of Ukraine forces the collaborators to run deep into the occupied territories.