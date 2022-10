The head of the occupying power of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, announced the resumption of traffic across the Crimean Bridge for passenger cars and buses. He wrote about this on Telegram.

"Vehicle traffic has begun across the Crimean Bridge. Currently, traffic is open for cars and buses with a full inspection procedure. We ask truck drivers to plan their route using the Kerch ferry crossing. In two hours, the Kerch-2 ferry will start crossing the strait," collaborator wrote

He also said that by the end of the day, it is planned to start railway traffic on the bridge.

At the same time, the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, said that in Crimea, after the fire and the partial destruction of the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait, people are buying up food and fuel.