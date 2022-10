As a result of the partial destruction of the Crimean Bridge caused by the explosions that occurred in the morning of October 8, the temporarily occupied peninsula was cut off from the Russian Federation. According to the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, fuel reserves will be enough for 15 days.

"There will be enough sugar in Crimea for 23 days, flour for 27 days, pasta for 29 days, sunflowerseed oil for 46 days, canned meat for 106 days." The so-called "Governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Signals are coming in that people at gas stations are trying to buy gasoline for stock in canisters. In order not to provoke an artificial agitation: gasoline in canisters will not be released... To avoid an agitation, we are also introducing restrictions on the sale of grocery products: in one hand up to 3 kilograms or 3 packs of products," Razvozhaev said.

After the explosion on the bridge, long queues formed at car gas stations in Crimea. Residents wrote on social networks that locals stock up on gasoline, and some drivers managed to fill up several canisters at once.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the damage from the explosion is estimated at RUB 200-500 million, up to USD 8.254 million). Such calculations were made by the All-Russian Union of Insurers of the Russian Federation, propagandist media reports.