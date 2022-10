The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has appointed General Sergei Surovikin as the commander of the occupation forces in Ukraine.

This was reported by the RIA Novosti propaganda agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: by the decision of the Minister of Defense, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin has been appointed as the commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the area of ​​the special military operation," it reads.

Back in June 2022, Army General Surovikin was appointed commander of the southern group of troops in Ukraine.

In March 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine announced that Surovikin was suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as of planning, preparing, launching and waging an aggressive war.

