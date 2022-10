The Investigative Committee of Russia reported the death of 3 people as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. This is stated in the authority's statement posted on the page of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, 3 people were killed as a result of the accident. They are probably passengers of a car that was next to the truck that blew up," the Russians said in the statement.

The Russian Federation claims that they have already lifted the bodies of 2 killed people - a man and a woman - from the water, their identities are being established.