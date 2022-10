The occupiers carry out the forced mobilization of men in the territories of the Luhansk Region under their control, as well as the passportization of the local population. In addition, they take Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia. The invaders remove modern equipment from schools and hospitals and take it in an unknown direction. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, according to the politician's official page on Telegram.

"Budget workers without a passport are not hired, or pensioners cannot receive a pension, or any social benefits without a Russian passport. During the "voting" at the pseudo-referendum, people were forced to tick a box for joining the Russian Federation, and then they said: "Take passport, please," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Haidai added that it is now impossible to actively influence the atrocities of the occupiers, but Ukrainian partisans continue to work in the Luhansk Region:

"We have a partisan movement that explains to people what will happen after they receive Russian passports with certain information leaflets that sometimes appear in different communities," the politician summarized.