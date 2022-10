After Explosion On Crimean Bridge There Was Traffic Jam With Ships In Black And Azov Seas - Marine Traffic

After the explosion and fire on the Crimean Bridge in the Black and Azov seas, there is a sea traffic jam. This is reported by the Marine Traffic system for monitoring the movement of ships and vessels.

Due to the work of emergency services of the Russian Federation, ships cannot pass through the Kerch Strait.

The published map shows large lines of ships on both sides of the Kerch Strait.

According to the system data, dozens of ships are standing still in both the Black and Azov seas, waiting to pass under the Crimean Bridge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out near the Kerch Bridge in the temporarily occupied Crimea.