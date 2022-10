The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, suggests that Ukraine may be behind the explosion on the Kerch Bridge in the morning of October 8, and congratulated the "Ukrainian special services" on this event. Reinsalu said this in a comment to the Delfi portal.

"Estonia certainly welcomes this (explosion on the Kerch Bridge) and welcomes the Ukrainian special forces, which are probably behind this operation," the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

He added that the Kerch Bridge has an important symbolic meaning for Russia, as it connects Russia and Crimea and was an important logistical link. For Vladimir Putin personally, the bridge was also important as a symbol of the fact that Crimea "will forever remain a part of Russia."

Reinsalu does not rule out that the undermining of the bridge was planned for Putin's 70th birthday. "I believe that this goal has been around for a long time," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 8, it became known that there was a powerful fire on the railway branch of the Crimean Bridge.