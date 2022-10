Today's explosion and fire on the Crimean Bridge is the result of the work of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). Political scientist Oleksii Holobutskyi reported this in his Telegram channel with reference to his own sources.

"The blowing up of the Crimean Bridge is a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. This is confirmed by my sources in the law enforcement agencies. The details have not yet been disclosed. The special operation itself was prepared for a long time and carefully," Holobutskyi said.

The SSU, according to Holobutskyi, also hinted at involvement in the undermining of the bridge.

"The SSU itself has not yet officially commented on its participation in these events. And this is quite expected. However, on the social networks of the Service, this morning it was hinted that it was the SSU that was behind the detonation - they published a photo of the collapsed parts of the Crimean Bridge with the logo of the Service," the expert emphasized.