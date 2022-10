Everything Illegal Must Be Destroyed. Podoliak About Fire On Crimean Bridge

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, reacted to the fire on the Crimean Bridge with the words "everything illegal must be destroyed."

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed," Podoliak wrote.

He added that "everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Russian Federation, the damage from the explosion and fire on the Crimean Bridge was estimated at half a billion rubles, which is equivalent to USD 8.254 million.

Sources in the law enforcement agencies reported that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the bombing of the Crimean Bridge on October 8.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee in Russia named the cause of the fire on the Crimean Bridge as the detonation of a truck, which caused the explosion of seven fuel tanks of train.

A serious fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge, as a result of which the road surface was damaged.

Ukrainian officials reacted with humor to the explosion of the Crimean Bridge.

The open joint-stock company Russian Railways stopped selling tickets for trains connecting Crimea due to a fire on the bridge.