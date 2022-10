Joint-stock company Ukrposhta will issue a new stamp, which will depict the burning Crimean Bridge.

Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smilianskyi announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The morning has never been so good. On the occasion of the holiday, we are issuing a new stamp with the Crimean Bridge or, more precisely, with what remains of it," he wrote.

Smilianskyi added that they had been preparing a sketch of the stamp together with the artist Yurii Shapoval.

"There is a washing machine, and enemy equipment, and handcuffs, which Crimea is breaking with Russia. We will announce the exact date of issue later. The denomination of the stamp is M (for Mist [bridge]). The price is UAH 18. The circulation is 7 million... I will not wish a good day, because it's already so beautiful. The Crimean bridge is DONE!" he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of Russia stated that the fire on the Crimean Bridge was caused by the detonation of a truck.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told Ukrainian News Agency that the undermining of the Crimean Bridge was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine.