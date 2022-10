Number Of Killed By Rocket Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Up To 17 - Emergency Service

The number of victims from rocket attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia on October 6 increased to 17 people. The State Emergency Service announced this on Telegram.

The rescuers reported that the bodies of 13 killed people, including 1 child, were recovered from the rubble of a five-story residential building at one address. Also, 6 people were rescued, of which 4 were hospitalized.

At the second address, 4 killed people were removed from the rubble of a four-story residential building, 15 people were rescued, 8 of whom were hospitalized.