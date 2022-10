Ukrainian Eurovision-2023 Will Be Held In Homeland Of The Beatles In Liverpool

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 13, 2023 in Liverpool, TV presenter and actor Graham Norton announced during the ceremony broadcasted by the BBC TV channel.

The list of contenders for the right to hold the competition initially included seven cities in the United Kingdom (London was not among them). In late September, Liverpool and Glasgow became finalists.

Initially, Eurovision-2023 was supposed to be held in Ukraine, since in 2022 the contest was won by the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra.

In June, the European Broadcasting Union announced that the contest cannot be held in any of the Ukrainian cities due to military operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the right to host the Eurovision Song Contest was handed over to the United Kingdom, as the British artist Sam Ryder took second place at the 2022 contest.

According to the organizers of the show, which will be held in the homeland of the legendary The Beatles, the contest will be held live at the Liverpool Arena on the following days:

Semi-final 1: May 9, 2023

Semi-final 2: May 11, 2023

Grand Final: May 13, 2023

The United Kingdom has hosted Eurovision eight times - in 1968, 1977, 1982 and 1998 after last year's victory and instead of other countries in 1960, 1963, 1972, 1974. Representatives of the kingdom participated in the contest 65 times and won five. In addition, British artists took second place 16 times and ended up third three times. However, since 2004, they have been plagued by failures, which the British media traditionally attribute to "neighborhood voting". Sam Ryder's second place was the country's best result at the Eurovision Song Contest since the beginning of the 21st century.