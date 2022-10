SSU Is Behind Detonation Of Crimean Bridge - Media

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind the detonation of the Crimean Bridge on October 8. This was stated by the interlocutor of the Ukrainian Pravda website in the law enforcement agencies.

"The blowing up of the Crimean Bridge is a special operation of the SSU," law enforcement officers told journalists.

At the same time, the special service itself does not officially comment on its participation in this event.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, part of the Crimean Bridge collapsed on October 8 due to a powerful fire.