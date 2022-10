In the Russian Federation, the probable damages from the explosion on the Crimean Bridge were calculated. As reported by the Telegram channel of the RIA Novosti propaganda agency, the damage from the explosion and fire was estimated at half a billion rubles, which is equivalent to USD 8.254 million.

"The All-Russian Union of Insurers estimates the damage from the accident on the Crimean Bridge, which took place on Saturday, at RUB 200-500 million," the message states.

Meanwhile, the sale of groceries is already limited on the occupied peninsula: 3 kg per person.