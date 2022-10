Open joint-stock company Russian Railways stopped selling tickets for trains connecting Crimea due to a fire on the bridge.

The Russian Railways reported this in its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The sale of tickets for trains in connection with Crimea has been stopped. Passengers can return tickets for delayed or canceled trains without additional fees and charges," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the issue of alternative ways of transporting passengers is being resolved, and recovery trains from the Kerch and Taman-Pasazhirska stations have been sent to the scene of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee in Russia named the cause of the fire on the Crimean Bridge as the detonation of a truck, which caused the explosion of seven fuel tanks of the train.

A serious fire broke out on the Krymskyi Bridge, as a result of which the road surface was damaged.

Ukrainian officials reacted with humor to the explosion of the Crimean Bridge.

The Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov published a video with the burning Crimean Bridge and the song "Happy Birthday, Mr. President", and the Vice Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Statistics Mykhailo Fedorov published a witty picture with the Russian air defense system.