ISW Believes That Putin's Favorites, Trying To Save Their Reputation, Becoming More Active In Donetsk Region

Putin's viceroy in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is also called "Putin's cook", will try to achieve minor ground military successes in the Donetsk Region in order to maintain their popularity and reputation in the Russian information space. This is stated in the text of the next daily report from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As noted in the analytical note, on October 6-7, Russian forces gradually advanced in the area of ​​Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, probably with the support of the Wagner PMC and Kadyrov’s soldiers in this area. According to ISW, Prigozhin sent 1,000 of his soldiers to strengthen positions in Lysychansk after the failure in Lyman. Denys Pushylin, who was appointed by the Russians as the "temporary acting" head of the occupied Donetsk Region, even awarded Kadyrov the title of "hero of the DPR."

Also, ISW writes that Western and Russian reports about the split in the Kremlin are gaining momentum in the Russian information space, undermining the appearance of the stability of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

American analysts also presented some of their conclusions regarding the situation on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war:

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine probably continued counteroffensive operations along the Kreminna-Svatove road in the west of the Luhansk Region.

- Russian forces continued to occupy defensive positions in the north of the Kherson Region, and sources cited by ISW reported fighting to the north and northwest of Kherson.

- Russian troops continued ground attacks in the Donetsk Region.