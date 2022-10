1 Injured By Shrapnel As Result Of Night Shelling Of Kharkiv - Regional Military Administration Head Syniehubo

As a result of the rocket fire by the Russians in Kharkiv on the night of October 8, a man was injured - he received shrapnel wounds. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed about this on the Telegram.

The official noted that as a result of enemy shelling, the sports complex was also damaged, non-residential premises were damaged, and open areas were hit.

According to Syniehubov, the Russians struck a total of 5 strikes, 4 of them in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, and one in the Osnovyanskyi district.

The S-300 missiles were launched from Belgorod, Russia.