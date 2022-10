Some Regions Of Russia Canceling New Year's Holidays In Order To Spend Money On Purchases For Mobilized

The leadership of some regions of Russia decided to cancel New Year's events in order to use the money allocated for their organization to purchase equipment for mobilized Russians.

As the Russian edition Kommersant writes, such a decision was made today in the Leningrad Oblast.

The press service of the regional administration reported that Governor Alexander Drozdenko ordered the cancellation of all New Year's events.

He also urged to redistribute the funds provided for their organization to purchase equipment for the residents of the region who went to fight in Ukraine.

Judging by the message of the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, residents of the cultural capital of the Russian Federation will probably be left without New Year's holidays.

"There will be no concert on Palace Square and Nevsky Prospekt, fireworks, charity reception in the Tauride Palace. But we will keep New Year's programs for families with children and traditional "children's Christmas trees" in the city calendar," Beglov wrote.

It is worth noting that on Wednesday, October 5, the decision to cancel New Year's events was also made in Kaluga.

The mayor of the city Dmitry Denisov announced this in his Telegram channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, announced the beginning of mobilization in the country. It is planned to recruit 300,000 people into the ranks of the Russian armed forces.

The mobilization that started on the same day revealed a large number of problems. So, for example, the necessary amount of equipment was not found in the warehouses of military units. In some cases, it was not there at all.

In some regions of Russia, the mobilized were advised to buy medicines on their own with their own money.

It also became known that the conscripted Russians are forced to buy equipment and armor protection at their own expense.