Russian Troops Tried To Attack In Areas Of 13 Settlements In East And South - General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attacks by the Russian occupation army in the areas of 13 settlements of the Donetsk and Kherson Regions.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite the counterattacks of the Ukrainian military in some areas of the front, the invaders continue to make attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

During the day, the invaders tried to attack in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Andriivka, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Kamyanka, Peremoha, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

Also, Russian troops tried to advance in the area of ​ ​ the village of Ternovi Pody north of the occupied Kherson.

The General Staff said that all Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled all attacks by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation.

Today, the Russian army launched two missile and five air strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on military and civilian targets.

Along the border and the front line, the enemy from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery fired at areas of settlements controlled by the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a day earlier, on October 6, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attacks that the enemy carried out in the areas of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

The command also said that the successful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and south of Ukraine is forcing collaborators to flee deep into the occupied territories.

Recall that earlier today the General Staff also announced the updated losses of the Russian army.