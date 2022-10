More Than Half Of AFU Tank Forces Consists Of Captured Equipment - Britain Intelligence

The occupiers leave heavy armored vehicles when retreating or surrendering. More than half of the tank fleet of Ukraine consists of trophy cars. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that Ukraine probably captured at least 440 Russian main battle tanks and about 650 other armored vehicles since the invasion.

According to British intelligence, the inability of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before leaving or surrendering indicates their poor training and low level of combat discipline.

"With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralised troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry," the British Ministry of Defence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of the sweep and the complete liberation of the village of Lyman, Donetsk Region.

The National Guard said that the release of Lyman allowed the Armed Forces to establish fire control over important sections of the front in this region.

We also reported that the Ukrainian military crossed the administrative border of the Luhansk Region and has already liberated six settlements.