In the south of Ukraine, the invaders received a generous offer. In particular, having surrendered with military equipment in the territory of the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions, they can receive material remuneration. On Thursday, October 6, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said this on Telegram.

"Thanks to the project I Want to Live, the Russians continue to give up. As a bonus in the southern direction, you can give up along with the equipment and get money for it. We already have a couple of successful "cases," but this is later," Kim said.

He also unveiled a price list for enemy equipment:

tank - USD 50,000;

infantry fighting vehicle, landing vehicle and similar equipment - USD 25,000;

multiple launch rocket systems - USD 15,000;

self-propelled artillery installations and similar equipment - USD 10,000;

armored vehicles - USD 5,000

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the head of the Luhansk Region Serhii Haidai, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to de-occupy the Luhansk Region, the main battles take place in the direction of Kreminna.

During the retreat, Russian occupation troops destroy archives and copies of documents, as well as mine infrastructure facilities.