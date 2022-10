At the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga Region of Russia, an explosion occurred. The drone fell, which probably flew from the side of the border.

The governor of the region Vladislav Shapsha stated this, Russian Interfax reports on Friday, October 7.

Shapsha said that the unmanned aerial vehicle that fell and exploded at the Shaikovka military airfield probably flew from abroad.

"There are no casualties. The infrastructure of the airfield and equipment are intact. There is no threat to work. The causes of the incident are established by an investigative and operational group working on the spot," the governor said.

At the same time, some Telegram channels report that Russian Tu 22MZ often fly out from the territory of the military unit to the airport near the village of Shaikovka to shell the territory of Ukraine, and that the drone exploded only 270 km from Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, in Russia in the Bryansk Region, unknown people blew up two electrical supports next to the railway.

On August 18, on social networks of the temporarily occupied Crimea, local residents reported numerous explosions near the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol and near Kerch.

Recall, on September 12, a series of powerful explosions were reported by residents of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. On social networks, information spread about explosions in Azov, Taganrog, Novoshakhtinsk, Aksai and other settlements of the region.