Zelenskyy Responds To Petition For Introduction Of Vegetarian MREs For AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a petition for the introduction of vegetarian meals, ready-to-eat (MRE) for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the President's response to the relevant petition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President notes that the issue of ensuring rational nutrition for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations was settled by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of March 29, 2002 No. 426.

It approved the appropriate food standards for military personnel.

At the same time, Zelenskyy agrees that at the moment there is no food norm for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations that prefer vegetarian food.

In this regard, the President appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to work out this issue.

The Cabinet of Ministers will inform the author of the e-petition about the results of the consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 23, a petition to Zelenskyy to introduce vegetarian MRE for the Armed Forces of Ukraine gained the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.