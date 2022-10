President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia is manipulating the topic of negotiations in order to accumulate resources and strike again.

He said this during a speech at a meeting of the European Council on October 7, the text of which was published by the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We must maintain political integrity. This is especially important right now, when Russian forces finally sprinkled on the battlefield and our heroes liberate Ukrainian land every day - village after village, city after city. To stop the liberation of Ukraine, Russia began to manipulate the topic of negotiations and allegedly recalled the dialogue, which it rejected itself, starting this war against Ukraine and against you all, against the whole of Europe. Obviously, Russia does not want any real negotiations. Because if it wanted to, it would react to dozens of our proposals and attempts. Russia just wants to buy time. It wants to regroup and accumulate resources to hit again. We must prevent it from doing this," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that security is not something that can be obtained by giving something or signing an agreement, security is a task.

"The task is to expel the occupier from the territory occupied by it. The task is to bring murderers and executioners to legal responsibility. The task is to restore the validity of fundamental norms and conventions approved by the international community for all states without exception," he emphasized.

On October 6, Valentina Matvienko, head of the Federation Council of Russia, said that Russia stands for a "peaceful political solution," and invited the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation to the summit of speakers of the parliaments of G20 countries in Indonesia to begin negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of September 30 on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that negotiations with the Russian Federation to end the war are now not beneficial to Ukraine or Europe, since any temporary truce will mean continued aggression from the Russian Federation in the future.