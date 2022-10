In the temporarily occupied territories there is a powerful partisan movement, and over time it will only intensify.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in the Orestokratiia program, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He explained that there is a strong resistance movement in the Crimea, in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

The intelligence official noted that the work of the partisans is not only to physically destroy collaborators.

According to him, the intelligence also has lists of all collaborators who organized, falsified the so-called referendum thanks to Ukrainians living in the occupied territories and from the first day they transmit the necessary information online to law enforcement services.

"There is a law of Ukraine on resistance, it says what, where, how to do, who leads, who coordinates these issues. Accordingly, there is success: we really understand how to organize, how to support, how to coordinate all our efforts, and because of that, the partisan movement is and will only intensify," the representative of the military intelligence emphasized.

He said that through partisan hands, Russia is trying not just to hold the front line, but to actively use the Russian Guard, units of the Federal Security Service to strengthen and establish full control over these territories, but the movement continues, the patriots perform their tasks, and daily you can see the results of their work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, partisans set fire to the Satellite plant in Mariupol, Donetsk Region.