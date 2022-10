The laureates of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize were the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, the Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, and the Russian human rights organization Memorial.

This was reported by the press service of the Nobel Prize.

"The laureates of the Peace Prize represent civil society in their countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticize the government and protect the basic rights of citizens. They have made remarkable efforts to document war crimes, human rights violations and abuses of power. At the same time, they demonstrate the importance of civil society for peace and democracy," the Nobel Committee explained its decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature was the French writer Annie Ernaux.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, topped the bookmaker's ranking of candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A few days ago, the leaders of the Russian and Belarusian opposition, Alexei Navalny and Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, headed the shortlist of candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.