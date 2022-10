The Ukrainian Weather Center predicted that the current winter in our country will be somewhat warmer than the previous ones. According to the head of the authority, Mykola Kulbida, the probability of a severe winter for Ukraine is negligible. This is reported on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"All our winters have higher temperatures than normal. Frosty periods are not excluded, perhaps even severe ones. But they will be short and will not affect the general period of winter," he said during a meeting of the Headquarters for the Preparation of Housing and Utility Facilities and the fuel and energy complex until the autumn-winter period of 2022/2023.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Weather Center gave a weather forecast for autumn. Warm and dry weather is expected in Ukraine this autumn. The average air temperature for the season may be 1 degree Celsius higher than in the last decades.

Meanwhile, the winter of 2022/2023 promises to be even warmer than in previous seasons. Although this does not rule out that sometimes cold arctic air will enter the territory of both Europe and Ukraine, and the temperature will drop.