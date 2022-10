Ex-NBU Head Shevchenko Wanted To Be Arrested With Alternative Of Bail

The former head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling Ukrgasbank's funds, is wanted to be taken into custody with the alternative of bail.

Sources in the Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"They will request an arrest with an alternative to bail, as required by law," the interlocutors said.

The Prosecutor General's Office did not specify the amount of the bail, but noted that the SACPO prosecutors should have made the corresponding request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shevchenko, who is suspected of embezzling funds from Ukrgasbank, left Ukraine and is abroad.

The SACPO served the ex-head of the NBU Shevchenko with the suspicion of embezzlement of funds from Ukrgasbank. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the illegal activities of officials of the state-owned JSC Ukrgasbank, which led to losses in the amount of more than UAH 206 million.

It was established that the management of the bank, having information about banking service contracts concluded with large clients, used it to embezzle funds.

The investigation established that during 2014-2019, according to this scheme, state bank funds in the amount of more than UAH 206 million were unjustifiably transferred to 52 fictitious agents.

In the criminal proceedings, the suspicion was served to 5 main participants in this crime, including Shevchenko, former and current high-ranking officials of banking institutions.

Shevchenko has not yet been given a preventive measure.