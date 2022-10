Russian occupiers stole the seal of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Continuing attempts to raid the Zaporizhzhia NPP, yesterday the occupiers stole the seal of the enterprise, which certified the right to sign documents. In this regard, the President of Energoatom, Acting Director General of Zaporizhzhia NPP Petro Kotin issued an order to put into effect a new seal of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the invalidation of the stolen seal of the previous model, which was used until October 5, 2022,” the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of Energoatom Petro Kotin will perform the duties of the Director General of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order ordering the transfer of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to "federal ownership" of the Russian Federation.