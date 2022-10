The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day shot down three Kh-22 cruise missiles of the occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the past day, the invaders launched 8 missile and 15 air strikes, carried out more than 70 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Three Kh-22 cruise missiles of the enemy did not reach the targets," the General Staff said.

Objects and civilians of more than 25 settlements, in particular Novomykhailivka, Zaliznychne, Spirne, Davydiv Brid, Blahodativka and Myrne, suffered from enemy fire.

It is noted that the attacks on Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Nikopol were carried out by the invaders exclusively in order to destroy civil housing and critical infrastructure of cities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of October 6, air defense forces destroyed 3 Iranian-made drones heading for the Mykolaiv Region.