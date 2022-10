The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, October 6, repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of nine settlements and destroyed 15 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy focuses on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas, does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

It carries out the rearrangement of troops in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

The occupiers fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops along the line of contact, carry out engineering equipment of defensive positions, as well as strike at civilian infrastructure and civilian homes.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes, in other directions, the enemy carried out shelling from various weapons.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Krasne, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vesele, Pobieda, Nevelske, Kamyanka and Ternovi Pody," the report said.

The aviation of the Defense Forces during the past day inflicted 23 strikes on enemy positions.

The defeat of a stronghold, 15 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down more than 20 enemy UAVs in different directions.

Among them were five Orlan-10 drones, 15 Shahed-136 and one Mohajer-6.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day hit 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, five air defense positions, two artillery units, an ammunition depot and a crossing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine last day shot down three Kh-22 cruise missiles of the occupiers.