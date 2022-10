As of the morning of October 7, emergency rescue operations are underway at the site of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia that were destroyed by a rocket attack on October 6. According to the State Emergency Service, 21 people were rescued, 11 were killed.

"At one address, 8 killed were unblocked from the rubble of a five-story residential building, 6 people were rescued, 5 of whom were hospitalized. At another address, 3 killed were unblocked from the rubble of a four-story residential building, 15 people were rescued, 8 of whom were hospitalized A total of 2 people were saved, 11 people were killed," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

The Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with Iranian kamikaze drones. On Thursday, October 6, the Ukrainian military shot down two such drones and one Mohajer-6 attack drone on the approach to the Mykolaiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of a nighttime missile attack by Russians on Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which there were victims and many injured.